Japan reports first bird flu outbreak of the season, culling 143,000 chickens

TOKYO: Japan has detected its first outbreak of bird flu for the 2021 winter season, with confirmation of a case of "highly pathogenic avian influenza" at a poultry farm in the northeast of the country, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday (Nov 10).

About 143,000 egg-laying chickens are being exterminated at the farm in Yokote city in Akita Prefecture, the ministry said in a statement on its website, adding that restricted zones up to 10km from the site have been established.

Japan has temporarily suspended exports of chicken meat and eggs from all regions following the outbreak, the ministry said.

"Under the current situation in Japan, we do not believe that there is any possibility of avian influenza being transmitted to humans through the consumption of chicken meat or eggs," the ministry said.