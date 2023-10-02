Japan boyband agency Johnny & Associates to rebrand after sex abuse scandal

TOKYO: Japan's top boyband agency said on Monday (Oct 2) it will rebrand, erasing vestiges of its late founder who was accused of sexually abusing recruits over decades, by launching a new firm to manage its stars.

Boyband empire Johnny & Associates admitted last month that founder Johnny Kitagawa had sexually assaulted teenage boys and young men seeking stardom over decades.

The music mogul died aged 87 in 2019, having engineered the birth of J-pop mega-groups that amassed adoring fans across Asia.

The agency will be renamed "Smile-Up" and dedicated solely to redressing survivors of Kitagawa's abuse, before being shuttered, officials said on Monday. It will also transfer its talent to a newly formed management company.

The agency will "follow through on thoroughly compensating victims and then shut down its business", agency head Noriyuki Higashiyama told reporters.

Higashiyama had hinted last month that he was disinclined to change the agency's name.

But such an attitude "just went to show how inward-looking we were", he said on Monday, adding he intends to become president of the new management agency.

Its name will be decided by suggestions from fans, another official said.