Japan unveils fresh childcare plan but funding unclear

TOKYO: Japan's government laid out a fresh plan on Friday (Mar 31) to boost childcare over the coming three years to stem a relentless drop in the country's birth rate, a move that may lead to another big spending package and strain its already tattered finances.

Under the plan, the government will take steps such as expansion of child allowances to be given without income limits.

While the government has earmarked 6.1 trillion yen (US$45.90 billion) for steps to arrest the declining number of children, a senior ruling party lawmaker was quoted by media as demanding an additional 8 trillion yen to fund the new measures.

"A boost to child allowances alone could cost 2 to 3 trillion yen. It sounds like the same old spending spree, which did not necessarily help turn around the birth rate," said Takahide Kiuchi, a former central bank board member and now an economist at Nomura Research Institute.

"The government may end up issuing extra bonds, arguing that education-oriented bonds help future generations."

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has repeatedly vowed to double childcare-related spending but has steered clear of elaborating on details, which he said will firm up in June when the government decides on a mid-year key policy roadmap.