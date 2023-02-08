Logo
Asia

Japan to end blanket testing for all travellers from China upon arrival: Report
Asia

Japan to end blanket testing for all travellers from China upon arrival: Report

Japan to end blanket testing for all travellers from China upon arrival: Report

Passengers of a plane from Dalian in China, head to the COVID-19 test area, upon their arrival at Narita international airport, Japan on Jan 12, 2023. (File photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

08 Feb 2023 11:24AM (Updated: 08 Feb 2023 11:49AM)
TOKYO: Japan is arranging to relax border control measures for visitors from China as early as this month, Japanese broadcaster FNN reported on Wednesday (Feb 8).

Japan plans to end blanket testing for all travellers from China upon arrival, the broadcaster said. It will continue requiring negative COVID-19 tests before departure, it said.

China last month suspended issuing short-term visas for South Korea and Japan after announcing it would retaliate against countries that required negative COVID-19 tests for travellers from China.

South Korea's prime minister later last month suggested its COVID-19 curbs on travellers from China could be lifted earlier than scheduled if infections eased in the latter, the Yonhap news agency reported. 

Source: Reuters/rc

