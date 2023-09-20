Japan tells China to remove buoy from Tokyo's exclusive economic zone

TOKYO: Japan has told Beijing to remove a Chinese buoy floating in waters within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), an official said on Wednesday (Sep 20), referring to an area located near islands claimed by both countries.

"We have been lodging protests in both Tokyo and Beijing since Japan's coastguard in July found a buoy" in Japan's EEZ in the East China Sea, a foreign ministry official told AFP.

The buoy was spotted in waters near the group of islands that Japan calls the Senkakus and China the Diaoyus.

"We have demanded the immediate removal of the buoy as it is against international laws" to build a structure in Japan's EEZ without its consent, the official said, on condition of anonymity.

China had placed a buoy in Japan's EEZ in the same area of the East China Sea in 2018, according to the official.

Adding to decades of animosity between the two countries, Chinese-Japanese ties have soured since Tokyo's release from Aug 24 of treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant.

Beijing responded with a blanket ban on all seafood imports from Japan.