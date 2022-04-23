Japan coast guard searching for missing sightseeing boat with 26 on board: NHK

TOKYO: Japan's coast guard on Saturday (Apr 23) was searching for a sightseeing boat with 26 people on board which went missing off the northern island of Hokkaido after reporting that it was sinking, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Authorities lost contact after the crew reported that water was flooding into the stern of the vessel and it had started to sink, NHK said.

The crew said that those on board were wearing life jackets and the boat was keeling at a 30-degree angle, NHK said.

No one was immediately available for comment at the Japan Coast Guard outside of normal office hours.

There were a total of 24 passengers, including two children, as well as two crew members on board, NHK said.

The ship had been in the area of the Shiretoko Peninsula, in the northern part of Japan's northernmost island and was believed to have been sightseeing near the Kashinu Falls, NHK said.