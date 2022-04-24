Logo
Japan confirms 10 dead after tourist boat sank, others still missing
Emergency personnel transfer a rescued person in Shari, in the northern island of Hokkaido on Apr 24, 2022. (Photo: Koki Sengoku/Kyodo News via AP)

24 Apr 2022 08:54AM (Updated: 24 Apr 2022 05:01PM)
TOKYO: Japan's coastguard on Sunday (Apr 24) confirmed at least 10 people were killed after a tourist boat sank in frigid waters a day earlier, with the search for others onboard continuing.

"We have confirmed the deaths of all 10 people" who have so far been retrieved from the Kazu I sightseeing boat, a coastguard spokesman told AFP. The vessel was carrying 26 people when it began to sink on Saturday afternoon.

Those retrieved so far had been taken to medical facilities, with national broadcaster NHK showing at least one person on a stretcher being moved by rescue workers from a helicopter to an ambulance.

Authorities were using aircraft and patrol boats, including seven ships, three airplanes and four helicopters from the coast guard, to search for the passengers and crew of the Kazu I after it ran into trouble off the peninsula, which is famous for its wildlife and dramatic coastline.

The coast guard first heard from the crew of the boat on Saturday afternoon that water was flooding into the vessel. It was last heard from around two hours later, when it contacted its operating company to say it was keeling at a 30-degree angle, Kyodo news reported earlier.

The crew said those on board were wearing life jackets, media said.

There were 24 passengers and two crew members on board. Two of the passengers were children.

This aerial photo shows waters near Shiretoko Peninsula where rescuers conduct a search operation in northern Japan of Hokkaido on Apr 24, 2022. (Photo: Kyodo News via AP)
Firefighters and police officers transport rescued people from the missing tour boat Kazu 1 from Japanese Self-Defence Force's helicopters in Shari, Hokkaido Prefecture, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on Apr 24, 2022. (Photo: Kyodo via Reuters)
An orange-colored, square-shaped lifesaving float with the name of a missing tour boat on it near the tip of Shiretoko Peninsula in northern Japan of Hokkaido on Apr 24, 2022. (Photo: The 1st Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters via AP)

HIGH WINDS AND WAVES

The Shiretoko Peninsula was designated a UNESCO world heritage site in 2005. It is well-known for its unique wildlife, including the endangered Steller sea lion, as well as migratory birds and brown bears.

Sightseeing boat trips in the area are popular for visitors hoping to spot whales, birds and other wildlife, as well as drift ice in the winter.

Japan's borders remain closed to tourists because of COVID-19 rules, so sightseeing in the country is effectively limited to residents and Japanese citizens.

Conditions on Saturday were rough, with high waves and strong winds that reportedly prompted some local fishing boats to return to shore early.

The daytime water temperature in the area was around 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

The Kazu I ran aground in shallow water in June last year, becoming stranded with 21 passengers and two crew members on board, according to Japanese media.

The boat was able to leave the shallows on its own and returned to the port, but police investigated its captain for endangering traffic by negligence in the conduct of business.

Japan's coastguard has been involved in a variety of search and rescue missions around the archipelago, including the successful discovery last November of a 69-year-old man who spent 22 hours drifting in open water off southwestern Kagoshima.

In September 2020, a cargo ship with 43 crew onboard sunk after being caught in a typhoon off Japan's southwest coast.

Two survivors were rescued, while a third crew member was found unresponsive and declared dead. The search operation was called off a week later.

Source: AGENCIES/aj

