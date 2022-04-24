Japan confirms 10 dead after tourist boat sank, others still missing

TOKYO: Japan's coastguard on Sunday (Apr 24) confirmed at least 10 people were killed after a tourist boat sank in frigid waters a day earlier, with the search for others onboard continuing.

"We have confirmed the deaths of all 10 people" who have so far been retrieved from the Kazu I sightseeing boat, a coastguard spokesman told AFP. The vessel was carrying 26 people when it began to sink on Saturday afternoon.

Those retrieved so far had been taken to medical facilities, with national broadcaster NHK showing at least one person on a stretcher being moved by rescue workers from a helicopter to an ambulance.

Authorities were using aircraft and patrol boats, including seven ships, three airplanes and four helicopters from the coast guard, to search for the passengers and crew of the Kazu I after it ran into trouble off the peninsula, which is famous for its wildlife and dramatic coastline.

The coast guard first heard from the crew of the boat on Saturday afternoon that water was flooding into the vessel. It was last heard from around two hours later, when it contacted its operating company to say it was keeling at a 30-degree angle, Kyodo news reported earlier.

The crew said those on board were wearing life jackets, media said.

There were 24 passengers and two crew members on board. Two of the passengers were children.