Japan confirms first known local Omicron COVID-19 transmissions

TOKYO: Japan on Wednesday (Dec 22) confirmed its first known local transmissions of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Osaka, a sign it is already making its way in the country.

The family of three in Osaka had no record of traveling overseas and their infections could not be traced, said Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura.

The three are the first known cases of community transmission of the highly infectious Omicron variant in Japan, Yoshimura said. “I believe they only happened to be detected and we must take steps on the assumption that there already are other cases of community transmission,” he said.

Yoshimura said current restrictions on eateries in Osaka will remain in place, including a limit of four people per table for a maximum of two hours, to minimize risks during the yearend holiday season, when coronavirus infections surged last year.