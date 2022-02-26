Japan considering imposing sanctions against Belarus

TOKYO: Japan is considering imposing economic sanctions on Belarus, in line with the United States, for its support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, two government officials with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday (Feb 26).

It was not immediately clear which individuals or entities would be targeted by such sanctions. The officials told Reuters Tokyo will coordinate with other members of the Group of Seven industrial powers.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman declined comment. The office of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida could not immediately be reached for comment.

The US sanctions over Thursday's invasion include 24 Belarusian individuals and entities, the US Treasury Department said.