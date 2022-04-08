Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Japan considers restrictions on coal imports from Russia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Japan considers restrictions on coal imports from Russia

Japan considers restrictions on coal imports from Russia

FILE PHOTO: A machine loads a BelAZ dump-body truck with coal at the Chernigovsky opencast colliery, outside the town of Beryozovsky, Kemerovo region, Siberia, Russia, Apr 4, 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Ilya Naymushin)

08 Apr 2022 06:43AM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 07:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: The Japanese government is considering restrictions on the import of Russian coal as part of sanctions in the area of energy against the country, Jiji Press reported on Friday (Apr 8).

Japan will coordinate its moves with the United States and European countries after the Group of Seven (G7) allies issued a statement pledging additional sanctions on Russia in response to its alleged mass killings of civilians in Ukraine, the report said, citing sources.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that Japan will unveil further sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine as early as Friday after coordinating with G7 allies on further punitive steps.

Following Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine, Japan has stepped up sanctions ranging from removing Moscow from the international payment network SWIFT to freezing central bank assets.

It also froze assets of Russian officials, oligarchs, banks and other institutions, keeping in step with G7 economies, and banned high-tech exports to Russia.

Related:

Source: Reuters/yb

Related Topics

Japan sanction Russia Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us