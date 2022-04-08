Japan considers restrictions on coal imports from Russia

TOKYO: The Japanese government is considering restrictions on the import of Russian coal as part of sanctions in the area of energy against the country, Jiji Press reported on Friday (Apr 8).

Japan will coordinate its moves with the United States and European countries after the Group of Seven (G7) allies issued a statement pledging additional sanctions on Russia in response to its alleged mass killings of civilians in Ukraine, the report said, citing sources.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that Japan will unveil further sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine as early as Friday after coordinating with G7 allies on further punitive steps.

Following Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine, Japan has stepped up sanctions ranging from removing Moscow from the international payment network SWIFT to freezing central bank assets.

It also froze assets of Russian officials, oligarchs, banks and other institutions, keeping in step with G7 economies, and banned high-tech exports to Russia.