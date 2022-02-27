Logo
Japan to coordinate with G7 on further sanctions against Russia
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

27 Feb 2022 09:04AM (Updated: 27 Feb 2022 09:04AM)
TOKYO: Japan will coordinate closely with its G7 counterparts in deciding whether to impose further sanctions against Russia, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Sunday (Feb 27).

The United States, Britain, Europe and Canada on Saturday moved to block certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system as part of more sanctions against Moscow as it continues its assault on Ukraine.

"We must respond with an eye on the impact on financial markets," as well as moves by Western countries, Hayashi said in a television programme, when asked about Japan's stance on shutting out Russian banks from the SWIFT system.

 

Source: Reuters/ta

