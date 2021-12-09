Japan's COVID-19 caseloads defy Asia rebound, yet fears remain for winter wave

TOKYO: Japan's daily COVID-19 caseloads are falling in contrast with rebounds in other parts of Asia, baffling experts.

New daily infections have slowed to fewer than one per million people, the least among major economies except for China. Fatalities in Japan have fallen to zero in recent days.

Some countries in the region, including South Korea, have seen record infections.

One new hypothesis to explain the divergence is that the type of coronavirus dominant in Japan evolved in a way that short-circuited its ability to replicate.

Ituro Inoue, a professor at Japan's National Institute of Genetics, said that a subvariant of Delta, known as AY.29, now may be conferring some immunity in the population.

"I think AY.29 is protecting us from other strains," Inoue said, cautioning that his research remained a theory.

"I'm not 100 per cent confident."

Paul Griffin, a professor at the University of Queensland, said differences in caseloads between countries resulted from a complex mix of weather, population density, and varying strategies to fight the pandemic.

"We do need to try and take learnings away from other countries, but we shouldn't assume the same experience from country to country, because there are all those variables," Griffin said.

"Some countries are using strategies in addition to vaccination to control the spread, whether it's simple measures on hand hygiene, social distancing, and the use of masks and whether that's mandatory or voluntary."