Japan to gauge timing for restarting subsidised travel programme: NHK

The Japanese government will look into the right timing to restart a popular subsidised travel programme that was suspended late last year as coronavirus infections spread, broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday (Oct 5), citing tourism minister Tetsuo Saito.

Mr Saito, the newly appointed minister for land, infrastructure, transport and tourism, also said at his inaugural news conference that the government would stand by its goal of reaching 60 million inbound tourists by 2030 as a key source of economic growth, NHK said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's new cabinet, which formed on Monday, is looking to revitalise an economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the service industry as tourism dried up under state-of-emergency restrictions and closed borders.