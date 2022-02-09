Japan to extend COVID-19 curbs for 13 regions by three weeks

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister said on Wednesday (Feb 9) that the government would extend COVID-19 restrictions in Tokyo and 12 prefectures by three weeks as the Omicron variant continued to spread.

Japan has been breaking daily records for coronavirus cases and deaths amid a surge in infections driven by the Omicron variant.

It will add one more prefecture to the list of regions facing quasi-emergency measures, including restrictions on the business hours of eateries, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

The central government will create about 1,000 temporary medical facilities treating coronavirus patients, together with Tokyo and Osaka regional governments, he added.