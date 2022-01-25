Japan panel to approve extending COVID-19 curbs to more regions

The Japanese government's advisory panel is set to approve expanding stricter anti-COVID-19 measures to 18 additional regions on Tuesday (Jan 25), putting more than 70 per cent of the country under restrictions.

The Osaka and Kyoto prefectures in western Japan are among the areas to be covered by the measures, which were introduced in response to a surge of infections and hospitalisation driven by the Omicron variant.

Japan logged more than 44,000 new cases on Monday, according to a tally compiled by public broadcaster NHK.

The restrictions will be enforced from Sunday through Feb 20, and governors in those regions can request restaurants and bars to shorten business hours and stop serving alcohol.

The advisory panel is also expected to greenlight extending so-called the quasi-emergency measures already applied in three regions through Feb 20.

The central government's task force led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to formally approve those decisions on Tuesday evening.