Japan says it will remove more COVID-19 curbs as infections ebb

TOKYO: Japan said on Wednesday (Mar 16) it is lifting COVID-19 restrictions imposed on Tokyo and 17 other prefectures as a wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant ebbs.

An Omicron wave led to record infection rates in the capital and throughout Japan in February, the nation's deadliest wave of the pandemic so far. Tokyo logged 10,221 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, down 13.6 per cent from a week earlier.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a news conference that quasi-emergency restrictions would be lifted as of Mar 21 and the country would slowly start returning to normal, since new infections had dropped substantially.

"Exit from the sixth wave of infections has clearly come into sight," he said.

"From now on, for the time being, it will be a period in which we bring back ordinary lives as much as possible while maintaining the maximum caution and ensuring safety and security."

After a slow start, the government's COVID-19 vaccine booster programme has accelerated, with about 71 per cent of Japan's vulnerable elderly population having received a third dose.