Japan raises concern over China military, says North Korea threat more serious than ever

TOKYO: Japan raised concerns over China's assertiveness in the region, its growing military ties to Russia and its claims on Taiwan in an annual defence paper released on Friday (Jul 28).

In its annual white paper - a rundown of the most pressing military threats and plans to ensure stability - Japan's defence ministry made a case for a significant hike in domestic defence spending as the world enters "a new era of crisis".

While China's growing military might and Russia's invasion of Ukraine were major focuses of the white paper, North Korea also ranked as a key concern for Japan.

"North Korea's military activities pose an even more grave and imminent threat to Japan's national security than ever before," the document said.

"It is believed that North Korea has the ability to attack Japan with nuclear weapons fitted to ballistic missiles."