Japan raises concern over China military, says North Korea threat more serious than ever
In its annual white paper, Japan's defence ministry made a case for a hike in military spending as the world enters "a new era of crisis".
TOKYO: Japan raised concerns over China's assertiveness in the region, its growing military ties to Russia and its claims on Taiwan in an annual defence paper released on Friday (Jul 28).
In its annual white paper - a rundown of the most pressing military threats and plans to ensure stability - Japan's defence ministry made a case for a significant hike in domestic defence spending as the world enters "a new era of crisis".
While China's growing military might and Russia's invasion of Ukraine were major focuses of the white paper, North Korea also ranked as a key concern for Japan.
"North Korea's military activities pose an even more grave and imminent threat to Japan's national security than ever before," the document said.
"It is believed that North Korea has the ability to attack Japan with nuclear weapons fitted to ballistic missiles."
The white paper, approved by the Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday morning, comes as North Korea ramps up the frequency of its missile tests.
North Korean state media on Thursday released photos of Kim Jong Un giving Russia's defence minister a tour of the country's newest and most advanced weaponry, including intercontinental ballistic missiles and previously unseen military drones.
Russia, a historic ally of North Korea, is one of a handful of nations with which Pyongyang maintains friendly relations.
CHINA'S MILITARY ACTIVITIES
China, Russia and North Korea contribute to “the most severe and complex security environment since the end of World War II", according to the 510-page report.
It said China’s external stance and military activities have become a serious concern for Japan and the international community and present "an unprecedented and the greatest strategic challenge".
Russia and China have also stepped up strategic ties, the report said, noting that repeated joint bomber flights and joint navigations of Chinese and Russian warships are “clearly intended for demonstration of force against Japan" and are of "grave concern to the security of Japan and the region.
The report noted China and Russia conducted at least five joint bomber flights since 2019, including one in November last year.
The report noted an outlook for China to possess 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035 and its increasing military superiority over Taiwan.
China claims self-governing Taiwan as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary.
"The international community is facing its greatest trial since World War II and we have entered a new era of crisis," Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said in the document.
The white paper reiterated Tokyo's commitment to boost its military spending and capacity.
For decades, Japan has capped military spending at around 1 per cent of GDP.
But late last year, Kishida's government approved a plan to increase defence spending to 2 per cent of GDP by fiscal year 2027, to around 11 trillion yen (US$78.7 billion).