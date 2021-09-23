Logo
Japan doubles COVID-19 vaccine donation pledge to 60 million doses
Japan doubles COVID-19 vaccine donation pledge to 60 million doses

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks to media after reports on North Korea fired a pair of ballistic missiles at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 15, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

23 Sep 2021 12:15PM (Updated: 23 Sep 2021 12:17PM)
TOKYO: Japan will double its COVID-19 vaccine donations intended for needy countries to about 60 million doses, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a virtual summit on Thursday (Sep 23).

The pledge adds to a previous agreement to provide 30 million doses and US$1 billion to the COVAX programme, overseen by the GAVI alliance and the World Health Organization.

"Japan has provided approximately 23 million doses of COVID vaccine to various countries and regions across the world, which is the third-largest provision of vaccine in the world so far," Suga told the conference.

Much of Japan's vaccine donations thus far have been via bilateral agreements with Asian neighbours, outside of the COVAX program.

Japan is giving away most of its domestically produced supply of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca.

The nation has relied mainly on imported mRNA-type vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna for its inoculation push, which has fully vaccinated about 55 per cent of its population, according to government data.

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

COVID-19 coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine Japan COVAX

