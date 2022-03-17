Logo
Asia

Japan assesses damage morning after powerful quake
Japan assesses damage morning after powerful quake

A broken road following a strong earthquake is pictured in Soma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan on Mar 17, 2022. (Photo: Kyodo/via REUTERS)

17 Mar 2022 09:27AM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 09:27AM)
TOKYO: Households remained without power and companies worked to assess the damage the morning after a powerful quake with a magnitude of 7.3 hit the northeast coast of Japan on Wednesday (Mar 16).

Some 36,400 households in areas hard-hit by the tremor and serviced by Tohoku Electric Company were still without power on Thursday morning. The company said it expected most of the power to return on Thursday, but could not rule out delays to a return to normality in other areas.

Two were confirmed dead and over one hundred people are injured, public broadcaster NHK said. Authorities cancelled an earlier tsunami warning.

Manufacturers were also trying to gauge the damage of the quake, which hit just before midnight off the coast of Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 60km.

Renesas Electronics, the world's biggest maker of automotive microcontroller chips, said it was checking for quake damage at three plants in Japan.

