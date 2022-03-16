7.3-magnitude earthquake hits Japan's northeast coast, triggers tsunami warning

TOKYO: A powerful 7.3-magnitude quake jolted eastern Japan on Wednesday night (Mar 16), rattling the capital Tokyo and prompting a tsunami advisory for parts of the northeast coast.

The quake, which cut power to more than two million households, was centred off the coast of the Fukushima region at a depth of 60km, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

"Calls have been inundating police and ambulances in Fukushima and (neighbouring region) Miyagi," top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters. "We're doing our best to assess the extent of the damage."

Japan's nuclear authority said no abnormalities were detected at the stricken Fukushima plant that went into meltdown in 2011 when a huge 9.0-magnitude quake hit off the eastern coast, triggering a deadly tsunami and nuclear disaster.

Shortly after Wednesday's quake hit at 11.36pm an advisory for tsunami waves of up to one metre was issued for the coasts of Fukushima and Miyagi.

A 20cm tsunami wave was recorded in the city of Ishinomaki in Miyagi, according to public broadcaster NHK.