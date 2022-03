7.3-magnitude earthquake hits Japan's northeast coast, triggers tsunami warning

TOKYO: A powerful 7.3-magnitude quake jolted east Japan on Wednesday (Mar 16) night, rattling the capital Tokyo and prompting a tsunami advisory for parts of the northeast coast, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake was centred off the coast of the Fukushima region at a depth of 60km. Shortly after it hit at 11.36pm, an advisory for tsunami waves of 1m was issued for parts of the northeast coast.



Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the government was working to assess the extent of any damage after the tremor.

The same region was hit by a major quake followed by a tsunami in 2011 that triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster.



CNA reporter in Japan, Michiyo Ishida, said in a tweet that a big earthquake had hit Tohoku area.

"Tokyo shakes too. It’s two separate tremors. The bigger one measured a M7.3 at past 11.30pm," she wrote.

There were also blackouts due to the earthquake with epicentre off Fukushima, she added.



There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but more than two million households were left without power, including 700,000 in Tokyo, electricity provider TEPCO said.

TEPCO also said in a tweet that it was checking operations at the Fukushima nuclear plant that went into meltdown 11 years ago after a huge 9.0-magnitude quake and tsunami hit off the eastern coast on Mar 11, 2011.

Japan sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

The country is regularly hit by quakes, and has strict construction regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong tremors.

But it remains haunted by the memory of the 2011 undersea quake in northeastern Japan that triggered a deadly tsunami and unleashed the Fukushima nuclear accident.

The tsunami left some 18,500 dead or missing.