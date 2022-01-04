A 5.7 magnitude quake hits remote Japanese islands

TOKYO: A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit remote Japanese islands in the Pacific early on Tuesday (Jan 4), but there was no tsunami warning, officials said.

The underwater quake, measuring 43.4km in depth, hit at 6:08am (5.08am, Singapore time) near Bonin Islands, locally known as Ogasawara Islands, the United States Geological Survey said.

The islands are about 1,000km south of the main urban area of Tokyo, which administers them.