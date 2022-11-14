Logo
No tsunami warning as 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Japan
No tsunami warning as 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Japan

No tsunami warning as 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Japan

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.1 occurred at a depth of about 350km off the coast of Mie Prefecture on Nov 14, 2022. (Image: United States Geological Survey website)

14 Nov 2022 05:53PM (Updated: 14 Nov 2022 05:53PM)
TOKYO: A 6.1 magnitude earthquake was detected off central Japan on Monday (Nov 14), shaking Tokyo and other cities, officials said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake struck at 5.09 pm off central Mie prefecture with a depth of about 350km, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

There were no reports of damage or injuries and no abnormalities were detected at the Fukushima nuclear plants, according to public broadcaster NHK.

The United States Geological Survey also measured the quake at a magnitude of 6.1.

The Fukushima and Ibaraki prefectures, north of Tokyo, experienced stronger shaking on Japan's seismic scale, despite the regions being hundreds of kilometres from the epicentre.

The Shinkansen bullet trains and the Tokyo metro were halted briefly after the quake but have since resumed.
 

Source: AFP/sn

