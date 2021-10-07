6.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Tokyo region

TOKYO: A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 jolted Tokyo and surrounding areas late on Thursday (Oct 7), Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported.

The tremor, at 10.41pm local time, registered "strong-5" on Japan's intensity scale, a level that could cause some damage to buildings and cause power cuts, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake's epicentre was in northwestern Chiba prefecture, east of the capital Tokyo, with a depth of 80km. There is no danger of a tsunami from the quake, NHK said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Several bullet train lines were halted due to the quake, said NHK, adding that the government has set up an emergency response task force.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas. The country accounts for about 20 per cent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.