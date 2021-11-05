Japan to ease border restrictions for some travellers from Monday

TOKYO: The first step in Japan's planned phased re-opening of borders, which centres on business travellers, will be put into effect from Monday (Nov 8), the government said on Friday.

The phased easing was confirmed earlier this week, but fell short of demands from business lobbies for rules more closely aligned with those of major trading partners.

The change will shorten COVID-19 quarantine periods for inbound business travellers from 10 days to three, if they have proof of vaccination, the government said.

Students and trainee workers with valid visas will also be allowed in.