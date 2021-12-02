Japan eases blanket ban on new incoming flight bookings

TOKYO: Japan has softened its suspension of all new incoming flight bookings to make it easier for citizens to return, the government said on Thursday (Dec 2), a day after it announced the move prompted by worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The transport ministry abruptly said on Wednesday it was asking airlines to stop taking all new incoming flight reservations for a month, in a surprise move affecting citizens and foreign residents.

But on Thursday, government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said it would be amended.

"This request caused confusion among those affected and so the prime minister instructed the transport ministry to examine the issue and consider the needs of Japanese citizens hoping to return home," he told reporters.

As a result, the ministry "asked airlines to cancel the blanket suspension of new reservations for international flights to accommodate Japanese hoping to return home", he added.

Japan has had tight border restrictions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, barring almost all foreign arrivals.

It had begun to ease those rules slightly last month to allow some students and business travellers entry, but reversed that decision after the emergence of the Omicron variant.