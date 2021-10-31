Logo
Asia

Japan coalition projected to keep majority, PM's party battered: Report
FILE PHOTO: In this photo, Japanese Prime Minister and governing Liberal Democratic Party President Fumio Kishida (left) speaks during a debate session with other leaders of Japan's main political parties ahead of the Oct 31, 2021 lower house election at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Oct 18, 2021. (Issei Kato/Pool Photo via AP, File)

31 Oct 2021 07:22PM (Updated: 31 Oct 2021 07:22PM)
TOKYO: Japan's ruling coalition is projected to stay in power but the party of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is forecast to take a drubbing in an election on Sunday (Oct 31), public broadcaster NHK said, a blow that could mean political instability in the world's third-biggest economy.

It was too close to call whether Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) would maintain its majority in the lower house of parliament as a single party, according to exit polls, but its coalition with junior partner is forecast to maintain control.

The LDP was expected to win between 212 to 255 seats, NHK said, with 233 needed for the majority. 

Source: Reuters/lk

