Brick thrown at Japan embassy in China in Fukushima spat

TOKYO: Japan's foreign minister said on Tuesday (Aug 29) that harassment being faced by the Japanese in China after the release of water from the Fukushima nuclear plant was "extremely regrettable", confirming that a brick was thrown at his country's embassy in Beijing.

Last week, China banned all seafood imports from its neighbour as Japan began releasing treated wastewater from the crippled plant in an operation Tokyo and the United Nation's nuclear watchdog have said is safe.

Since then, Japan has urged its citizens in China to keep a low profile and has increased security around schools and diplomatic missions.

Japan's foreign minister on Tuesday confirmed media reports that a brick was thrown at its embassy in Beijing and echoed calls from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday (Aug 28) to China to take action to calm the situation.

"It is extremely regrettable and worrying," Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters in Tokyo.