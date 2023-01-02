Japan emperor makes first public new year's appearance since 2020

TOKYO: Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Monday (Jan 2) made his first public New Year's greetings since 2020, resuming an annual tradition with caution as the nation and the royal family gradually return to normalcy.

Naruhito, joined by Empress Masako, was scheduled to make six brief appearances throughout the day at a glass-covered balcony of the palace to express his wish for happiness for all.

The couple was joined by their daughter Aiko and Naruhito's parents former Emperor Akihito and former Empress Michiko, among other relatives.

Only about 1,500 well-wishers at a time, chosen by lottery, were allowed to enter the vast palace in the Japanese capital in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.