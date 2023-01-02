Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Japan emperor makes first public new year's appearance since 2020
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Japan emperor makes first public new year's appearance since 2020

Japan emperor makes first public new year's appearance since 2020

Japan's Emperor Naruhito, Emperor Emeritus Akihito, Empress Masako and Empress Emerita Michiko attend the New Year's appearance by the Japanese royal family at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Jan 2, 2023. (Pool Photo via AP/Tomohiro Ohsumi)

02 Jan 2023 01:13PM (Updated: 02 Jan 2023 01:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Monday (Jan 2) made his first public New Year's greetings since 2020, resuming an annual tradition with caution as the nation and the royal family gradually return to normalcy.

Naruhito, joined by Empress Masako, was scheduled to make six brief appearances throughout the day at a glass-covered balcony of the palace to express his wish for happiness for all.

The couple was joined by their daughter Aiko and Naruhito's parents former Emperor Akihito and former Empress Michiko, among other relatives.

Only about 1,500 well-wishers at a time, chosen by lottery, were allowed to enter the vast palace in the Japanese capital in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito, Empress Emerita Michiko, Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Princess Aiko, Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and Princess Kako wave during the New Year's appearance by the Japanese royal family at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Jan 2, 2023. (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool Photo via AP)
Princess Tsuguko of Takamado, Princess Hisako of Takamado, Princess Hanako of Hitachi, Prince Hitachi, Emperor Emeritus Akihito, Empress Emerita Michiko, Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Princess Aiko, Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko, Princess Kako, Princess Yuriko of Mikasa, Princess Nobuko of Mikasa and Princess Akiko of Mikasa greet well-wishers during the New Year's appearance by the Japanese royal family at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Jan 2, 2023. (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool Photo via AP)

In 2020, before the pandemic started to affect Japan, a total of almost 70,000 well-wishers came to see Naruhito's new year's address. The palace cancelled the event in 2021 and 2022 to prevent infections.

"I am truly happy that I am able to celebrate the new year together with you after three years," he said.

"As we stand at the start of this year, I wish for the happiness of people of our country and the world."

The royal couple resumed public appearances gradually in 2022.

Source: AFP/rj

Related Topics

Japan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.