Japan expands COVID-19 emergency after Paralympics open

TOKYO: Japan's government on Wednesday (Aug 25) decided to extend a coronavirus state of emergency to eight more regions, a day after the Paralympic opening ceremony, as rising infections put hospitals under pressure.

The step comes with summer school holidays ending and top infection experts suggesting delaying the start of classes to reduce contagion risks.

The country has been recording more than 20,000 new cases a day in recent weeks as the more infectious Delta variant spreads.

In urban areas like Tokyo, patients in serious condition have been left waiting for hours or travelling long distances in ambulances to find available hospital beds.

"The number of new cases has continued to hit record highs nationwide," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told ministers and government officials as he announced the expansion.

"The transmissibility of the Delta variant is extremely strong. We need people's further cooperation in order to overcome this crisis."

Eight more regions will be placed under the virus emergency already in force in 13 areas including Tokyo, with a provisional end-date of Sep 12.