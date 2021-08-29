Logo
Japan eyes mixed use of COVID-19 shots to speed vaccine rollout
FILE PHOTO: A medical worker picks a syringe as she gives an injection of COVID-19 vaccination at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government office in Tokyo as Tokyo Metropolitan Government started vaccination for the persons involved in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Japan June 18, 2021. Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool via REUTERS

29 Aug 2021 04:27PM (Updated: 29 Aug 2021 04:27PM)
TOKYO: Japan is looking into the possibility of mixing shots of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine with those developed by other drug makers in a bid to speed up its vaccine rollout, the minister in charge of vaccinations said on Sunday (Aug 29).

Japan, which has previously relied on the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, approved AstraZeneca's vaccine in July and has secured 2 million doses.

"I have asked the health ministry to come up with an opinion about the use of AstraZeneca vaccines for the first dose and Pfizer's with the second, or the AstraZeneca's as the first shot and Moderna as second," vaccine programme chief Taro Kono said on the Fuji Television network.

This could speed up the vaccination rollout by shortening the intervals between the first and second shots when using the AstraZeneca vaccine, he said.

AstraZeneca's two shots are administered with an interval of eight weeks, longer than for the other vaccines.

Japan is battling its worst wave of infections, driven by the Delta variant, with new daily infections exceeding 25,000 this month for the first time.

The country's vaccination ratio has lagged other developed nations. Japan has inoculated 54 per cent of its population with at least one dose and fully vaccinated 43 per cent, according to a Reuters vaccine tracker.

Source: Reuters/vc

