Japan recovers second body from crashed F-15
Japan's Air Self-Defense Force F-15 jet fighter takes off at Nyutabal air base in Shintomi town, Miyazaki Prefecture, Nov 17, 2004 as part of an usual air patrol. AFP PHOTO/Kazuhiro NOGI

14 Feb 2022 05:15PM (Updated: 14 Feb 2022 05:15PM)
TOKYO: The Japanese military said Monday (Feb 14) it has recovered the body of the second crew member of a fighter jet that crashed two weeks ago.

The two-seater F-15 from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force crashed in waters off the central Ishikawa region during a training mission on Jan 31.

The body of the other pilot was recovered by the Japanese navy on Friday.

A naval search team recovered the second pilot's body on Sunday. The air force confirmed his identity, which was not released to the public.

The F-15 disappeared from radar soon after taking off from Komatsu air base for training.

The cause of the crash has not yet been established.

The defence ministry has not sought to ground Japan's F-15s in the wake of the incident.
 

Source: CNA

