Japan scrambles jets after Russian planes seen off its coasts

TOKYO: Japan scrambled fighter jets on Thursday (May 25) after Russian "intelligence-gathering" aircraft were detected off its coasts along the Pacific Ocean and Sea of Japan, the country's Joint Staff said.

One Russian aircraft travelled from Japan's north down along part of its west coast, while the other took a similar route along the opposite coast and returned the same way, the Joint Staff said in a brief statement.

"In response, fighters of the Air Self-Defense Force's Northern Air Force and other units were scrambled," it added.

There was no further information on the incident, which comes days after Japan hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 in Hiroshima.

Japan has joined Western allies in sanctioning Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, and has warned of the threat posed by Russia.