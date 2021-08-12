Logo
Asia

Japan asks hundreds of thousands to evacuate amid torrential Kyushu rains
Asia

A swollen river caused by a heavy rain is seen in Nagomi Town, Kumamoto prefecture, Japan, on Aug 12, 2021. (Photo: Kyodo via Reuters)

12 Aug 2021 07:43PM (Updated: 12 Aug 2021 07:43PM)
TOKYO: Hundreds of thousands of residents of Nagasaki and other parts of Kyushu island in southwest Japan have been asked to evacuate to avoid floods and the risk of landslides caused by torrential rain, authorities said on Thursday (Aug 12).

The warnings issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency came as a rain front moved west over the island.

Video aired by public broadcaster NHK showed streets inundated with water in some areas and rivers close to overflowing as more than average August rainfall fell in 48 hours.

Authorities issued the most serious Level 5 evacuation order in some parts of central Kyushu, warning residents to take immediate action to protect themselves.

Source: Reuters/mi

