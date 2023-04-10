Japan following China's Taiwan drills with 'great interest'

TOKYO/TAIPEI: Japan has been following China's military drills around Taiwan consistently and "with great interest", a top government spokesperson said on Monday (Apr 10), on the last scheduled day for the exercises where Beijing has simulated striking the island.

China announced the three days of drills on Saturday, after Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen returned to Taipei following a meeting in Los Angeles with US House of Representative Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

China claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under Beijing's control.

Japan has long worried about China's military activities in the area given how close its southern islands are to Taiwan.

"The importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is not only important for the security of Japan, but also for the stability of the international community as a whole," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

The southern Japanese island of Okinawa hosts a major US air force base and last August when China staged war games to protest the visit of then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei, Chinese missiles landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The United States has said it is also watching China's drills closely.