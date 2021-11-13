Japan foreign minister says Blinken gave US commitment to defend Japan

TOKYO: Japan's new foreign minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, said on Saturday (Nov 13) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured him in a phone call that the US commitment to defending Japan, including southern islets claimed by China, was unwavering.

Japan's ties with China have been plagued by a territorial dispute over a group of Japanese-administered islands in the East China Sea, called the Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, as well as the legacy of Japan's past military aggression.

"Secretary Blinken stated that U.S. commitment to defending Japan, including the application of Article 5 of the Japan-US Security Treaty for the Senkaku islands, was unwavering," Hayashi told reporters.

The treaty's Article 5 says each party recognises an armed attack on territories under Japan's administration would be dangerous to its peace and safety, and it would act to meet the common danger.

Hayashi said he and Blinken shared the view that the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait was important.