Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China's Fukushima-related seafood ban 'totally unacceptable': Japan to WTO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China's Fukushima-related seafood ban 'totally unacceptable': Japan to WTO

China's Fukushima-related seafood ban 'totally unacceptable': Japan to WTO

Fishing boats are anchored at a fishing port in Soma, about 45km away from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, Aug 31, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

05 Sep 2023 08:50AM (Updated: 05 Sep 2023 08:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japan has told the World Trade Organization (WTO) China's ban on Japanese seafood after the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant was "totally unacceptable", the Japanese foreign ministry said late on Monday (Sep 4).

In a counterargument to China's Aug 31 notification to WTO on its measures to suspend Japanese aquatic imports that started last month, Japan said it would explain its positions in relevant WTO committees and urged China to immediately repeal the action.

Some Japanese officials have signalled the possibility of filing a WTO complaint over China's seafood import ban, which the US ambassador to Japan said last week was something the United States would support.

In a separate statement on Monday, Tokyo's foreign ministry said Japan has also requested China to hold discussions over the Fukushima-related import ban based on the provisions of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade pact.

"Japan hopes that China will hold the discussions with the Japanese side as soon as practicable and review its measures in accordance with its obligations of the RCEP Agreement," it said.

Related:

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Japan Fukushima China World Trade Organization

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.