Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Video probe shows internal damage to Fukushima reactor
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Video probe shows internal damage to Fukushima reactor

Video probe shows internal damage to Fukushima reactor

This picture taken on Jan 20, 2023 shows the reactor unit no 1 building of the Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Okuma of Fukushima prefecture. (Photo: AFP/Philip Fong)

05 Apr 2023 06:23PM (Updated: 05 Apr 2023 06:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Fresh images from inside a crippled reactor at Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant revealed heavy damage to its foundation and significant debris, its operator said.

Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) on Tuesday (Apr 4) released a series of video clips from a robotic survey inside Fukushima Daiichi plant's Reactor 1, one of three that suffered core meltdowns in 2011.

"There were areas that we could not see. But we believe (damage) is spread across large areas," a TEPCO official told a briefing.

The video showed damaged concrete walls exposing steel rods embedded inside, with debris piled roughly 50cm high.

The video illustrated the daunting task ahead to decommission the plant after it was hit by a huge tsunami triggered by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake.

This Mar 30, 2023 handout image provided by the International Research Institute for Nuclear Decommissioning (IRID) shows an image taken underwater by a robot of shelf deposits and wall surface inside the pedestal, a structure supporting TEPCO's reactor no 1 at the stricken Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in the town of Okuma, Fukushima prefecture. (Photo: AFP/Handout/Tokyo Electric Power Company)

TEPCO and the government expect to spend 30 to 40 years removing molten fuel from the facility and cleaning the area.

Similar video surveys have been conducted in the two other reactors that went into meltdown.

The new video comes as local residents voice worries about the safety of the precarious structure in an earthquake-prone region.

This Mar 29, 2023 handout image provided by the International Research Institute for Nuclear Decommissioning (IRID) and received from Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) shows an image taken underwater by a robot of the upper part of the pedestal inner foundation at TEPCO's reactor no 1 at the stricken Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in the town of Okuma, Fukushima prefecture. (Photo: AFP/Handout/Tokyo Electric Power Company)

Fukushima governor Masao Uchibori pressed TEPCO to conduct an earthquake resistance evaluation for the facility to ensure the safety of the project to dismantle the plant.

"Because of the high radiation levels inside the reactors, I understand that robots that use semiconductors do not function as well as they are designed," he told his regular press conference on Monday.

"The biggest and most difficult task is the removal of the debris (molten fuel). We demand TEPCO and the government carry out the decommissioning project safely and steadily."

TEPCO has said it will conduct a seismic resistance survey in a few months, but previous surveys have indicated that the facility remains relatively stable.

Source: AFP/lk

Related Topics

Fukushima Japan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.