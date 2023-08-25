Fukushima operator says released water samples within safe limits

TOKYO: Seawater samples taken following the release of wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear reactor showed radioactivity levels well within safe limits, operator TEPCO said on Friday (Aug 25).

The start on Thursday of the discharge of some of the 1.34 million tonnes of water, collected on-site in the 12 years since the plant was swamped by a tsunami, prompted China to ban all Japanese seafood imports.

TEPCO took what it called rapid tests on Thursday afternoon after the release into the Pacific Ocean began, and on Friday it said that the results showed that radioactivity levels were within safe limits.

"We confirmed that the analysed value is equal to the calculated concentration and that the analysed value is below 1,500 bq/L," TEPCO spokesman Keisuke Matsuo told a news conference.

Becquerels per litre is a measure of radioactivity. The national safety standard is 60,000.

The results were "similar to our previous simulation and sufficiently below" the safety limit, Matsuo added.

"We will continue to conduct analysis every day over the next one month and even after that, maintain our analysis effort," he said.

"By providing swift, easy-to-understand explanations we hope to dispel various concerns."