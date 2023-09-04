Logo
Asia

Japan to allocate US$140 million more to help fisheries after China's import ban
Japan to allocate US$140 million more to help fisheries after China's import ban

Japanese imports of seafood are seen in a supermarket in Hong Kong, China Jul 12, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

04 Sep 2023 06:34PM (Updated: 04 Sep 2023 06:49PM)
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday (Sep 4) that the government would allocate an additional 20.7 billion yen (US$141.41 million) to support the fisheries industry after China's total import ban on Japanese aquatic products.

The ban followed the start of Japan's release of treated radioactive water from the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant last month.

The government had previously set up two funds worth 80 billion yen to help develop new markets and keep excess fish frozen until they can be sold when demand recovers, among other measures.

With the additional funding, from budget reserves, support would total 100.7 billion yen, Kishida said.

Source: Reuters/yb

Related Topics

Japan Fukushima nuclear China

