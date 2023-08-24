Japan set to release Fukushima water amid criticism, seafood import bans

TOKYO: Japan said it would start releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday (Aug 24) as planned, drawing fresh criticism from China, which called the move "selfish and irresponsible".

Plant operator Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) said the release would start around 1pm local time (12pm, Singapore time).

Japan has maintained that the water release is safe, while the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN nuclear watchdog, also greenlighted the plan in July saying the impact it would have on people and the environment was "negligible".

Still, Japanese fishing groups have said they fear the release would lead to reputational damage and a loss of sales, including from export restrictions to major markets. Hong Kong and Macau - both Chinese-ruled regions - are set to implement a ban on Japanese seafood from regions including the capital Tokyo and Fukushima starting Thursday.