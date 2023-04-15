Japan PM safe after 'smoke bomb' at speech, 1 person detained: Reports

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated from a port in Wakayama after a blast was heard, but he was unharmed in the incident, local media reported Saturday (Apr 15).

Footage on Japanese television showed a disturbance in a crowd gathered where Kishida was due to speak, and then the sound of a blast and white smoke.

Several reports, including by Kyodo news agency, said an apparent "smoke bomb" had been thrown but there were no immediate signs of injuries or damage at the scene.

A person was detained at the site in western Japan, national broadcaster NHK and others said.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the incident, with local police declining to comment.

NHK showed footage of security and police detaining an individual as a crowd scattered and shrieked.

Reports said a pipe-like object was thrown near Kishida but the premier took cover and was unharmed while police subdued a man at the scene, NHK said.

"I was stunned. My heart is still beating fast," a woman at the scene told the broadcaster.

Another person at the scene told NHK that the crowd began to disperse in panic even before the blast, after someone said an explosive had been thrown.

Footage from the broadcaster showed several police officers appeared to pin an individual to the ground before removing him from the scene.

The person detained was arrested on suspicion of obstruction of business, NHK said.