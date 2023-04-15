Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Japan PM Kishida evacuated unhurt after apparent smoke bomb blast
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Japan PM Kishida evacuated unhurt after apparent smoke bomb blast

Japan PM Kishida evacuated unhurt after apparent smoke bomb blast

A man, believed to be a suspect who threw a pipe-like object near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his outdoor speech, is held by police officers at Saikazaki fishing port in Wakayama, Wakayama Prefecture, south-western Japan Apr 15, 2023, in this photo released by Kyodo. (Photo: Kyodo via REUTERS)

15 Apr 2023 11:16AM (Updated: 15 Apr 2023 04:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unharmed from the scene of a campaign speech in western Wakayama city on Saturday (Apr 15) after a suspect threw what appeared to be a smoke bomb.

A loud explosion was heard, but the prime minister took cover while police subdued a man at the scene, public broadcaster NHK said. There were no injuries, NHK said, citing police.

"Police are investigating the details of the loud explosive sound at the previous speech venue," Kishida said when he resumed his campaign speeches, in a video broadcast by NHK.

"I am sorry for causing many people to be concerned. We are in the middle of an important election for our country. We must carry this on together."

The incident came less than a year after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, which traumatised the country and forced a security shake-up for public officials. 

PIPE THROWN

By-elections in various regions for the lower house of Japan's parliament are to be held on Apr 23.

Kishida was in Wakayama to deliver remarks in support of a ruling party candidate and had just finished sampling fish at a port when a disturbance rippled through the crowd gathered to hear him speak.

Footage from national broadcaster NHK showed the prime minister turning to look backwards when a person was detained by security as shouts filled the air. 

A man identified by the Asahi newspaper as a staffer of the fishery cooperative grabbed a young man in a headlock as police swarmed the suspect and dragged him to the ground. Moments later, an explosion and cloud of smoke could be seen near where Kishida had been standing.

Crowds were seen running away as several police officers appeared to pin a man to the ground before removing him from the scene. A 20-30cm metal pipe was thrown and landed close to where Kishida was standing, NHK reported, citing an official at the scene.

NHK said a man had been arrested at the scene on suspicion of obstruction of business.

A representative of Wakayama's prefectural police headquarters told Reuters he could not answer questions about the incident. Police arrested a 24-year-old male suspect from Kawanishi city with the family name of Kimura, who so far has remained silent, Kyodo said, citing investigators.

(Photo: Kyodo via REUTERS)
A cylinder-shaped object, believed to have been thrown during Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's campaign, is seen on the ground in Wakayama on Apr 15, 2023. (Photo: STR/JIJI Press/AFP)
A man, believed to be a suspect who threw a pipe-like object near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his outdoor speech, is held by police officers at Saikazaki fishing port in Wakayama, Wakayama Prefecture, south-western Japan on Apr 15, 2023, in this photo released by Kyodo. (Photo: Kyodo via REUTERS)
Smoke billows after an explosion was heard near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's outdoor speech, in Saikazaki, Wakayama Prefecture, Japan on Apr 15, 2023 in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. (Photo: Twitter/@Ak2364N via REUTERS)

People at the scene described moments of panic.

"I ran frantically, and then, 10 or so seconds later, there was a loud sound and my kid started crying. I was stunned, my heart is still beating fast," one woman told NHK.

A man at the scene told the broadcaster that "when we all stopped in front of the podium, someone started saying 'culprit!' or something, or 'an explosive was thrown,' so everyone started dispersing fast."

"And then, about 10 seconds after the culprit was captured, there was a blast," he said.

A woman on the scene told NHK that she saw an object flying overhead and "it gave me a bad feeling, so we ran away unbelievably fast. Then we heard a really loud noise. It made my daughter cry."

Residents try to flee after what appeared to be a smoke bomb was thrown at a port in Wakayama, western Japan Saturday, Apr 15, 2023. (Photo: Kyodo News via AP)
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends his outdoor speech at Saikazaki fishing port in Wakayama,Wakayama Prefecture, south-western Japan Apr 15, 2023, in this photo released by Kyodo. (Photo: Kyodo via REUTERS)

Hiroshi Moriyama, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's election strategy chairman, told NHK: "That something like this happened in the middle of an election campaign that constitutes the foundation of democracy is regrettable. It's an unforgivable atrocity."

Security at local campaign events in Japan can be relatively relaxed, in a country with little violent crime and strict gun laws.

But the country bolstered security around politicians after the assassination of Abe, who was shot and killed while speaking at a campaign event in July 2022.

His alleged assassin, Tetsuya Yamagami, reportedly targeted him over his links to the Unification Church, and the incident sparked revelations about the connection between the sect and political figures in Japan.

Yamagami was reportedly angry at the sect over large donations his mother made to the group that left the family bankrupt.

The head of Japan's National Police Agency resigned in the wake of Abe's assasination after an investigation confirmed "shortcomings" in the security for the former leader.

The investigation slammed a system under which local police were given responsibility for the security of visiting senior officials.

It concluded that areas south of Abe's podium were not properly guarded, leaving an open route for the shooter to approach.

With proper security, "it is deemed highly probable that this incident could have been prevented", the report concluded.

The head of Nara's local police also offered his tearful resignation after Abe's death.

Kishida is to host a G7 summit in Hiroshima next month. Japan's foreign ministry said after the incident on Saturday that there would be no change to the security plan for a G7 foreign ministers' meeting starting on Sunday in the resort city of Karuizawa.

Related:

Source: Agencies/jo

Related Topics

Japan Fumio Kishida attack

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.