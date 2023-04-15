Japan PM Kishida evacuated unhurt after apparent smoke bomb blast

TOKYO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unharmed from the scene of a campaign speech in western Wakayama city on Saturday (Apr 15) after a suspect threw what appeared to be a smoke bomb.

A loud explosion was heard, but the prime minister took cover while police subdued a man at the scene, public broadcaster NHK said. There were no injuries, NHK said, citing police.

"Police are investigating the details of the loud explosive sound at the previous speech venue," Kishida said when he resumed his campaign speeches, in a video broadcast by NHK.

"I am sorry for causing many people to be concerned. We are in the middle of an important election for our country. We must carry this on together."

The incident came less than a year after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, which traumatised the country and forced a security shake-up for public officials.