Japan PM Kishida evacuated unhurt after apparent smoke bomb blast

TOKYO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unharmed from the scene of a campaign speech in western Wakayama city on Saturday (Apr 15) after a suspect threw what appeared to be a smoke bomb.
A loud explosion was heard, but the prime minister took cover while police subdued a man at the scene, public broadcaster NHK said. There were no injuries, NHK said, citing police.
"Police are investigating the details of the loud explosive sound at the previous speech venue," Kishida said when he resumed his campaign speeches, in a video broadcast by NHK.
"I am sorry for causing many people to be concerned. We are in the middle of an important election for our country. We must carry this on together."
The incident came less than a year after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, which traumatised the country and forced a security shake-up for public officials.
PIPE THROWN
By-elections in various regions for the lower house of Japan's parliament are to be held on Apr 23.
Kishida was in Wakayama to deliver remarks in support of a ruling party candidate and had just finished sampling fish at a port when a disturbance rippled through the crowd gathered to hear him speak.
Footage from national broadcaster NHK showed the prime minister turning to look backwards when a person was detained by security as shouts filled the air.
A man identified by the Asahi newspaper as a staffer of the fishery cooperative grabbed a young man in a headlock as police swarmed the suspect and dragged him to the ground. Moments later, an explosion and cloud of smoke could be seen near where Kishida had been standing.
Crowds were seen running away as several police officers appeared to pin a man to the ground before removing him from the scene. A 20-30cm metal pipe was thrown and landed close to where Kishida was standing, NHK reported, citing an official at the scene.
NHK said a man had been arrested at the scene on suspicion of obstruction of business.
A representative of Wakayama's prefectural police headquarters told Reuters he could not answer questions about the incident. Police arrested a 24-year-old male suspect from Kawanishi city with the family name of Kimura, who so far has remained silent, Kyodo said, citing investigators.
People at the scene described moments of panic.
"I ran frantically, and then, 10 or so seconds later, there was a loud sound and my kid started crying. I was stunned, my heart is still beating fast," one woman told NHK.
A man at the scene told the broadcaster that "when we all stopped in front of the podium, someone started saying 'culprit!' or something, or 'an explosive was thrown,' so everyone started dispersing fast."
"And then, about 10 seconds after the culprit was captured, there was a blast," he said.
A woman on the scene told NHK that she saw an object flying overhead and "it gave me a bad feeling, so we ran away unbelievably fast. Then we heard a really loud noise. It made my daughter cry."
Hiroshi Moriyama, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's election strategy chairman, told NHK: "That something like this happened in the middle of an election campaign that constitutes the foundation of democracy is regrettable. It's an unforgivable atrocity."
Security at local campaign events in Japan can be relatively relaxed, in a country with little violent crime and strict gun laws.
But the country bolstered security around politicians after the assassination of Abe, who was shot and killed while speaking at a campaign event in July 2022.
His alleged assassin, Tetsuya Yamagami, reportedly targeted him over his links to the Unification Church, and the incident sparked revelations about the connection between the sect and political figures in Japan.
Yamagami was reportedly angry at the sect over large donations his mother made to the group that left the family bankrupt.
The head of Japan's National Police Agency resigned in the wake of Abe's assasination after an investigation confirmed "shortcomings" in the security for the former leader.
The investigation slammed a system under which local police were given responsibility for the security of visiting senior officials.
It concluded that areas south of Abe's podium were not properly guarded, leaving an open route for the shooter to approach.
With proper security, "it is deemed highly probable that this incident could have been prevented", the report concluded.
The head of Nara's local police also offered his tearful resignation after Abe's death.
Kishida is to host a G7 summit in Hiroshima next month. Japan's foreign ministry said after the incident on Saturday that there would be no change to the security plan for a G7 foreign ministers' meeting starting on Sunday in the resort city of Karuizawa.