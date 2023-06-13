Japan's Kishida to unveil new childcare plan amid election rumours

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to unveil on Tuesday (Jun 13) a package of measures aimed at reversing the dwindling birthrate, by increasing payouts to families with children.

The announcement of his flagship policy comes amid market speculation that Kishida will dissolve parliament this week and call a snap election, a move that could heighten calls from within his ruling party for big spending.

Although an election for parliament's powerful lower house is not due until late 2025, Kishida, who swept to power in October 2021, is keen to boost his grip on power in the party ahead of a leadership race next September, analysts say.

The package, which Kishida is likely to explain at a press conference, may help his party appeal to the public with promises of payouts.

Kishida has said he hopes to double childcare spending, now about ¥4.7 trillion (US$33.7 billion), by the early 2030s.