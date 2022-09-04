Logo
Japan PM Kishida says government panel on inflation and wages to meet on Friday
Japan PM Kishida says government panel on inflation and wages to meet on Friday
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan on Jul 14, 2022. (File photo: Xinhua/Pool via Reuters/Zhang Xiaoyu)
04 Sep 2022 05:18PM (Updated: 04 Sep 2022 05:18PM)
TOKYO: A Japanese government panel tasked with tackling rising prices and wage issues will meet on Friday and consider additional policy measures that should be taken, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday (Sep 4).

Speaking to reporters in northern Japan's Niigata prefecture, Kishida said the government should consider reviewing and raising subsidies for regional revitalisation so they can be used to respond effectively to surging prices.

"I would like to compile additional measures and implement them without hesitation," he said, adding that he recognised the importance of offering support that matches the needs of local communities.

Kishida has made a top priority of addressing the impact of rising energy, food and raw materials prices on businesses and consumers, instructing his government last month to draw up new policy measures.

Source: Reuters/gr

