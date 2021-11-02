Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Japanese assailant who dressed like Joker wanted to 'kill lots of people': Police
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Japanese assailant who dressed like Joker wanted to 'kill lots of people': Police

Japanese assailant who dressed like Joker wanted to 'kill lots of people': Police

Kyota Hattori, 24, who was arrested on suspicion of a knife, arson and acid attack incident on the Keio Line train on Halloween is escorted to the prosecutor's office from the Chofu police station in Tokyo, Japan on Nov 2, 2021. (Photo: Kyodo/via REUTERS)

02 Nov 2021 03:57PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2021 04:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: A drifter who admired the Joker from Batman and dressed as him to carry out a Halloween attack on a Tokyo train "wanted to kill lots of people" and planned his moves over months, buying a knife over the Internet, police and media said on Tuesday (Nov 2).

The stabbing and arson attack, which briefly sent fire flaring in a train carriage, was carried out on Sunday night as many party-goers headed into Tokyo for Halloween celebrations and sent passengers screaming down the aisles of train carriages and scrambling out of windows to escape.

One man in his 70s remains in a serious condition with stab wounds to his torso and 16 others were treated for minor injuries, mostly smoke inhalation, a police spokesman said.

Kyota Hattori, 24 and dressed in multi-coloured clothing as the Joker, was arrested on the spot and later told investigators "I wanted to kill lots of people, I wanted the death penalty," the police spokesman added.

According to Kyodo News, police said Hattori told investigators that he adores the Batman villain.

Related:

People escape through windows of a Tokyo train line following a knife, arson and acid attack, in Tokyo, Japan on Oct 31, 2021. (Photo: TWITTER / @SIZ33/via REUTERS)

Shown in video footage sitting on a seat in the train carriage calmly smoking a cigarette prior to the attack, Hattori purchased the knife he used over the Internet and was carrying some 4 litres of lighter fluid in plastic bottles when he headed into Tokyo, which was filling with costumed partiers for Halloween, media reports said.

Hattori, who told investigators "things weren't going well with work and friends," may have started planning the attack as early as June when he quit his job in the southwestern city of Fukuoka and began moving east, staying for periods in major cities along the way until he reached Tokyo a month ago, the reports added.

Apparently choosing Halloween because he knew Tokyo would be crowded, Hattori left his hotel in the afternoon and took a train to the Shibuya district, popular with young people and famous for its Halloween street party, where costumed revellers gather to walk around and drink.

After that, he took a train away from the city but then changed to another heading back in and filled with people, where he carried out the attack, said the reports, which police declined to confirm.

Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito told a news conference on Tuesday the government had told train companies to increase vigilance to prevent further attacks.

"Trains are essential to the life of society, and it's extremely important to be able to feel safe as you ride them," he added.

Source: Reuters/ic

Related Topics

Japan crime

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us