Amid cheaper and digital alternatives, Japanese traditional name stamps still hold appeal

TOKYO: For centuries, hanko or handcrafted name seals have been an integral part of Japan’s culture.

Using hanko as a stamp of authenticity became a common practice in Japan a few centuries ago during the Edo period. It has been required for official business since the 1870s.

Among the artisans in the trade that involves meticulously carving kanji – Japanese characters – is Mr Tomonari Sanada.

He has been in the business for about 40 years.

Depending on the intricacies of the design and the material used, he takes anything from a couple of hours to a few days to complete one. Painstakingly handcrafted, prices of his hanko can reach up to US$1,000.