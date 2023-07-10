One dead as Japan warns of 'heaviest rain ever' in southwest

TOKYO: One person died in a landslide and hundreds of thousands of people have been urged to evacuate their homes in southwestern Japan as forecasters on Monday (Jul 10) warned of the "heaviest rain ever" in the region.

A 77-year-old woman was confirmed dead in a landslide that entered her home overnight in rural Fukuoka, the local fire department told AFP.

Her husband was recovered conscious and taken to hospital.

Three people were also missing after a landslide in Karatsu City, in Saga prefecture, which neighbours Fukuoka, local authorities said.

By late Monday morning, more than 420,000 people in Fukuoka prefecture and neighbouring Oita were under a top-level evacuation warning, which informs people: "Your life is in danger, you need to take action immediately."

More than 2 million people across Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Saga, Yamaguchi and Oita prefectures were under a lower-level warning, urging them to evacuate if they are in hazardous areas.

Japan has a five-level evacuation order, but people cannot be compelled to leave their homes.