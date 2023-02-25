Logo
Asia

Magnitude 6.1 quake shakes Japan's Hokkaido, no tsunami warning
An earthquake struck off Hokkaido in northern Japan on Feb 25, 2023. (Image: Japan Meteorological Agency)

25 Feb 2023 10:40PM (Updated: 25 Feb 2023 10:40PM)
TOKYO: A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off Hokkaido in northern Japan on Saturday night (Feb 25), the US Geological Survey and the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

No tsunami warning was issued after the offshore quake, which shook the coastal cities of Kushiro and Nemuro.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The quake hit at 10.27pm local time at a depth of around 43km, the USGS said.

In two municipalities in Hokkaido, the quake registered as a "lower 5" on Japan's 7-point intensity scale, which measures ground motion.

That is usually a level where items fall out of shelves and unsecured furniture may move, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

An expert speaking on public broadcaster NHK warned residents to be vigilant against quakes for about a week.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, which sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

The country has strict construction regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong earthquakes, and routinely holds emergency drills to prepare for a major jolt.

Source: Agencies/gs

